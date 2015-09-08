Dina Makanji

Man Lifting

Man Lifting simple character rig animation lifting man rubberhose
Doing some micro people animation for a current project. Trying out a little man lifting a box using the new rubbehose plugin.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
