Felipe

Mad Bunch

Felipe
Felipe
  • Save
Mad Bunch nihon katakana japan wip logo
Download color palette

Some adjusts in a 2px grid, and voila! ready to make the stickers for the packaging!

B1fba729ba49bfa8f34041598bcffd6c
Rebound of
Mad Bunch
By Felipe
View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Felipe
Felipe

More by Felipe

View profile
    • Like