Erik Tailor

FlatBook Html v2.0 Released!

Erik Tailor
Erik Tailor
  • Save
FlatBook Html v2.0 Released! creative website premium html ebook template bootstrap 3 clean flat flatbook
Download color palette

The updated version of FlatBook Html template is available now! The whole concept was rebuilt using the Bootstrap 3 framework, the stylesheets were replaced with handy Scss files ready to compile, and dozens of shiny new features and pages were added, so what do you think?

See it live | Learn more

Hit "L" if you like it ;)
Cheers, Erik

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Erik Tailor
Erik Tailor

More by Erik Tailor

View profile
    • Like