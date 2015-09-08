Proof Branding

KIPP Nashville // Homepage

Proof Branding
Proof Branding
Hire Us
  • Save
KIPP Nashville // Homepage homepage education web development ux web design web
Download color palette

Snippet from the redesigned KIPP Nashville website. KIPP is an outstanding national network of charter schools - and here in Nashville, they're having a huge impact on the education landscape.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Proof Branding
Proof Branding
We craft purposeful, passionate brands.
Hire Us

More by Proof Branding

View profile
    • Like