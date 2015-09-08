Aigars Mamis

White Label

White Label identity visual symbol strategy
From Chaos, Clarity. A glimpse into a visual identity and web design I did for a local strategy agency.
Take a look: http://w-label.com

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
