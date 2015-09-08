Interaction Design Hi-Fi Prototyp

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
High-fidelity native prototype for a caffee dating app. Pick someone based on look and invite for a coffee in a Starbucks. The prototype is showing the parallax page scrolling between people.
Here you can find the video:
http://webgarten.ch/uxdesign/showcase/hifi-app-prototyp.html