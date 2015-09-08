Tommaso Dal Poz

Icons Set

Tommaso Dal Poz
Tommaso Dal Poz
  • Save
Icons Set social business icon simple ui set minimal outline flat icons
Download color palette

A set of icons I designed for a business presentation.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Tommaso Dal Poz
Tommaso Dal Poz

More by Tommaso Dal Poz

View profile
    • Like