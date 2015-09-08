Timothée Barrand

Octomanism

Octomanism battle racket tennis wtf transhuman human octopus
Hello guys,
Here is another illustration i did a while ago for my essai about transhumanism.
Can you imagine Djokovic defeat this one?! Not a chance!
Have a good day ;)

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
