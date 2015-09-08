Matthew Hirsch

The Hirschy Bar

The Hirschy Bar hersheys resume chocolate
At first glance, this might look like a regular Hershey’s chocolate bar. But, upon closer inspection, you’ll see that it’s not your ordinary candy. It’s actually a “Hirschy” bar resume.

Please view the full project here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/18099515/A-Sweet-Thank-You

Disclaimer: I haven’t sold this product, nor will I sell it. I’m also not associated with Hershey’s, nor do I claim to be. Please don’t sue me Hershey’s…

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
