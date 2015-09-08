forgraphic™

Clothing / T-Shirt PSD Mockup

forgraphic™
forgraphic™
  • Save
Clothing / T-Shirt PSD Mockup download packaging icon mockups template label hipster identity branding stationery fashion logo
Download color palette

Here is our brand new Clothing / T-Shirt PSD Mockup. Perfect for logo presentations, branding projects, packaging, and website designs. Create your own scene in seconds! Whether you’re starting a clothing brand or just enjoy designing clothing, these files are perfect for you.

Mockup available for download: http://goo.gl/W1hkPC

Follow Us:
www.behance.net/forgraphic
www.facebook.com/forgraphic
www.twitter.com/forgraphic

forgraphic™
forgraphic™

More by forgraphic™

View profile
    • Like