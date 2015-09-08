Here is our brand new Clothing / T-Shirt PSD Mockup. Perfect for logo presentations, branding projects, packaging, and website designs. Create your own scene in seconds! Whether you’re starting a clothing brand or just enjoy designing clothing, these files are perfect for you.

Mockup available for download: http://goo.gl/W1hkPC

Follow Us:

www.behance.net/forgraphic

www.facebook.com/forgraphic

www.twitter.com/forgraphic