Victor Ivanenko

Police call app

Police call app map call police app web
A simple mockup of mobile interface for web app for quick police call at the specified location. Shortlisted in "warm" section by Artemiy Lebedev's studio: http://www.artlebedev.ru/job/ui-designer-6/results/warm/

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
