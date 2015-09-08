Oliver Sin

Bird Tree Feeder

Oliver Sin
Oliver Sin
  • Save
Bird Tree Feeder 2d nature feeder tree flapping squark sky clouds gif animation flying bird
Download color palette

My favourite clip from my current project. SQUARK!

Project is nearly complete so I should be able to show it in a few weeks.

P.S The gif quality is a bit rubbish

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Oliver Sin
Oliver Sin

More by Oliver Sin

View profile
    • Like