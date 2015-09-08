Dan Mazig

Snapchat for Desktop

Dan Mazig
Dan Mazig
  • Save
Snapchat for Desktop principle snapchat
Download color palette

It has been for a while now trying to become Snapchat user but I always find myself looking at my phone too late to snap back or comment.

I guess this problem is familiar to you if your head is stuck in the screen all day, so I thought of a simple solution connecting Snapchat with Desktop so I don’t miss a snap!

Hope to see it on Snapchat some time soon.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Dan Mazig
Dan Mazig

More by Dan Mazig

View profile
    • Like