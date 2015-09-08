Dominik Porada
Pilot

Baseline rhythm

Dominik Porada
Pilot
Dominik Porada for Pilot
  • Save
Baseline rhythm grid gif logos red black rhythm baseline pilot
Download color palette

Lately at Pilot, we’ve been designing our internal projects with baseline rhythm in mind. I’ve found this approach drastically improves my decision-making process and results in consistent execution.

This shot is a tiny part of “Become a Partner” page I designed. Here’s a little tool I use while I’m working on it: hit ⌃G to see how the vertical grid lays out across the entire website.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Pilot
Pilot

More by Pilot

View profile
    • Like