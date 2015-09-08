A6 Bi-Fold / Half Fold Invitation Brochure Mock-Up

11 psd files

Brochure dimensions (closed) – A6

Resolution – 4000×2667px

— Editable via smart object

— Foil Stamping

— Paper Texture Control

— Global Illumination

— Fully separated and movable objects and shadows

Now available for purchase. Find out more at:

http://graphicriver.net/item/a6-bifold-halffold-invitation-brochure-mockup/12756758?ref=Zeisla