A6 Bi-Fold / Half Fold Invitation Brochure Mock-Up

A6 Bi-Fold / Half Fold Invitation Brochure Mock-Up foil stamping render realistic presentation brochure invitation half fold bifold bi-fold mock up mock-up mockup
11 psd files
Brochure dimensions (closed) – A6
Resolution – 4000×2667px
— Editable via smart object
— Foil Stamping
— Paper Texture Control
— Global Illumination
— Fully separated and movable objects and shadows

Now available for purchase. Find out more at:
http://graphicriver.net/item/a6-bifold-halffold-invitation-brochure-mockup/12756758?ref=Zeisla

