Bigbear

Original Design By Bigbear——Chinese Style5

Bigbear
Bigbear
  • Save
Original Design By Bigbear——Chinese Style5 icon app ui
Download color palette

This icon represents“clock”. The white china plate is the clock face, and green leaves become the hands. What a beautiful match

Follow me if you want to see more icons of this style ^-^

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Bigbear
Bigbear

More by Bigbear

View profile
    • Like