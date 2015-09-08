Adam Butler

Ready Now Yuma App - Onboarding Screen

Adam Butler
Adam Butler
  • Save
Ready Now Yuma App - Onboarding Screen progress education android ios motion interaction animation gif mobile app ux ui
Download color palette

The Ready Now Yuma iOS/Android app has several basic onboarding screens that show what you can do with the app. The user can swipe through 4 of these screens or skip them all (skip button not shown here).

This particular screen shows that you can swipe right to complete to-dos and track your personal progress through the app on your journey towards graduation.

More to come!

Designed with Fervor.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Adam Butler
Adam Butler
Digital product designer at Asana.

More by Adam Butler

View profile
    • Like