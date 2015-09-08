Ready Now Yuma App - Onboarding Screen

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
The Ready Now Yuma iOS/Android app has several basic onboarding screens that show what you can do with the app. The user can swipe through 4 of these screens or skip them all (skip button not shown here).
This particular screen shows that you can swipe right to complete to-dos and track your personal progress through the app on your journey towards graduation.
More to come!
Designed with Fervor.