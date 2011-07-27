Alden Haley

Aldo Quotation Mark aldo open type quote quotation mark
Might not work in every instance, but I found these to be especially interesting in a recent project.

Typeface here: http://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/Aldo

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
