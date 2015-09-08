📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Hurricane Katrina took the lives of over 1800 people 10 years ago. It was one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in U.S. history. We wanted to create an animated minute's silence to commemorate the thousands who died and the many who continue to be affected by the tragic event.
Often our busy lives don't leave many opportunities for us to stop and reflect - even when it's only for a minute and we hoped that 'One Minute for Katrina' would give people the space to do that. We based the animated illustrations on iconic photographs that were taken in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, showing the devastating impact of the storm.
Watch the full animation here.