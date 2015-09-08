Nick Edlin

St Etienne

St Etienne vintage bed and breakfast branding logo
Some initial branding for a bed and breakfast client. The building is 100 years old but they're renovating it in a modern style so I'm trying to balance classical and modern looks.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
