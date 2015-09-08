William Lothman

Abused Emojis by BRIS

Abused Emojis by BRIS emoticons emoticon abused emojis abuse emojis emoji
I designed the emojis for the app Abused Emojis by Swedish non-profit BRIS.

iOS: https://goo.gl/kmyj9s
Android: https://goo.gl/pZF5gO

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
