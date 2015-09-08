1c2n

redesign the wechat app: moment part

wechat is a popular social&communication app in Asia.
wechat has two important functions,chat and moment.
the normal vision of first of all,you see the chat part.
but in my version the moment version is above all.
the social part become more and more important nowadays.
hope you like it :)

Sep 8, 2015
