Buscarons

Australia Post

Buscarons
Buscarons
Hire Me
  • Save
Australia Post motion animated gif flat design scanner shoes plane package box shipping post australia buscarons
Download color palette

This is a part of an animation we did with @Zublime for Shopmate, an Australia Post service for shipping from the US to Australia.
It was commissioned by Yes Captain and you can watch the entire animation here https://vimeo.com/113361559

Buscarons
Buscarons
Smooth motion graphics for UI, explainers and ads.
Hire Me

More by Buscarons

View profile
    • Like