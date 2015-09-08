Hippily App - Splash Screen concept

Thought Over Design

Hippily is a curation based app that helps users discover, share and purchase their favourite products. With their exciting idea, Hippily approached us with a bold, young, fun brand to work on with substantial creative freedom to explore various visual routes.

We are currently working on creating a new and exciting user experience for the brand on mobile. Stay tuned for more updates!

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
