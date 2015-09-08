Dorota Orlof

Sleeping dolphin

Sleeping dolphin
Next illustration for a future book about animals. This time the dolphin, which sleeps always with one eye open (half of his brain is active while then). He needs to continue swimming while sleeps, so is not drowning.

Sep 8, 2015
