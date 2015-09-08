Arnaud Sallerin

Arnaud Sallerin
Arnaud Sallerin
Vking eSport logotype esport gaming ocean sea blue water curve sharp wave
Curvy and sharp, evolution of the previous one in a more "gaming" way.

Rebound of
Shockwave
By Arnaud Sallerin
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Arnaud Sallerin
Arnaud Sallerin

