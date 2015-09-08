Thomas Loizeau

Toprecherches - Animated cards

Thomas Loizeau
Thomas Loizeau
  • Save
Toprecherches - Animated cards batum illustration rugby platform gif ball basket panini card toprecherches
Download color palette

#Toprecherches is platform created to bounce on the Eurobasket and the Rugby Worldcup to give everyone a unique lighting on the most trending topics of these two competitions.

Fueled by the live updated Google trend tool, our #TopRecherches 3D cards will answer to the questions people are asking themselves.

On http://toprecherches.lequipe.fr, you can see live what’s hot !

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Thomas Loizeau
Thomas Loizeau

More by Thomas Loizeau

View profile
    • Like