Ben Bely

Tower Defense - Canon

Ben Bely
Ben Bely
  • Save
Tower Defense - Canon game mobile bomb explosive defense tower
Download color palette

A first try for a tower defense game.
Not quite sure about the style right now, maybe too much outline.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Ben Bely
Ben Bely
Illustrator Visual designer

More by Ben Bely

View profile
    • Like