Aurélien Grimaud

Control our networks

Aurélien Grimaud
Aurélien Grimaud
  • Save
Control our networks sspace stroke ai illustration
Download color palette

The first sSpace goal : Control our networks

💓 it for its fair value :)

sSpace is an online workstation, ruled by a virtual reality interface (Oculus Rift, Morpheus Project...). Find the project by clicking on this link 🌏 http://involtag.github.io/sspace/

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Aurélien Grimaud
Aurélien Grimaud
(UX + UI) * design + </code>

More by Aurélien Grimaud

View profile
    • Like