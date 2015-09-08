Dries Van Broeck

Toaster

Toaster kitchen bread toaster gif
My first test with 3D tracking in combination of Cinema 4D. It took me a while to get all the technical stuff , but I've Learned a lot. I hope to make a serie of these :)

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
