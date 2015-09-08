Andrey Drozdov

Unfolding Alphabet

Unfolding Alphabet unfolding typography typeface type title text letters font countdown characters freebie alphabet
Hey guys, today I'm here with a little freebie for you!
Enjoy this Unfolding Alphabet and create your own animated titles.
Here is the AEP file compatible with After Effects (CS6) and above.

You can watch full alphabet here

Behance | YouTube | Vimeo

