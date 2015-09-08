Alex Capasso

Collaged Face

Alex Capasso
Alex Capasso
  • Save
Collaged Face clown lies cut and paste eyes face collage
Download color palette

All the design work I've done for Lies has revolved around collaging together single faces from multiple sources. Lately, I've been tying in some masked figures as well. This graphic is destined for a shirt.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Alex Capasso
Alex Capasso

More by Alex Capasso

View profile
    • Like