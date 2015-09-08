Amritpal Singh 🏆

Speedometer Donut Pie Chart

Amritpal Singh 🏆
Amritpal Singh 🏆
  • Save
Speedometer Donut Pie Chart clean cmparison speedometer web 2.0 chart pie chart
Download color palette

Hey guys,

Here's a Donut pie chart I've been working on for one of my client.

Feedback always welcomed, thanks!

Follow me on:
Dribbble | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Amritpal Singh 🏆
Amritpal Singh 🏆

More by Amritpal Singh 🏆

View profile
    • Like