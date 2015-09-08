Yury Orlov

Gagarin

Yury Orlov
Yury Orlov
  • Save
Gagarin graphic maniac illustartion typework lettering artwork print hc ska gagarin cup gagarin
Download color palette

Artwork for new collection called "Gagarin" based on HC SKA
Full => https://instagram.com/p/7H2ShZzOq0/?taken-by=graphicmaniac

Yury Orlov
Yury Orlov

More by Yury Orlov

View profile
    • Like