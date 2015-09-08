Ana Kova

Weakly Interacting Massive Particle

Ana Kova
Ana Kova
  • Save
Weakly Interacting Massive Particle space science dark matter particle physics physics
Download color palette

a WIMP (weakly interacting massive particle) dark matter particle hiding in a torrent of neutrinos

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Ana Kova
Ana Kova

More by Ana Kova

View profile
    • Like