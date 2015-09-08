Bloom & Glare

Desert Test

Desert Test monochrome gif black and white renderings vray render architecture cg
Apent the day building a desert landscape. Probably 5 different types of scattered forests/plants with a few more layers to add.

Texture shots and finals coming soon.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
