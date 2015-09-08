Michele Zamparo

Beach App – Principle Prototype

interaction travel beach blur parallax transition animation iphone app ui prototype principle
First prototype in Principle, playing with image parallax, navbar blur effects and screen animation/transition.
Full video here: https://youtu.be/n54mvcB8e6s

