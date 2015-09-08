James Engerbretson

Hyperspud Rebrand

Rebranding a certain quirky, classic rock-climbing potato in my hometown. The goal is to update the look and usability while keeping the spud and Hyperspud's classic vibe central to the brand. Critiques appreciated!

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Designer | Art Director | North Idaho
