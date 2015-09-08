Mario Jacome

Agente 86!

Agente 86! rock monkey ska punk branding illustration
So I have a punk ska band where I sing and play the bass. I also happen to do all the visuals. This is a new design I'm putting together for some merchandise for a couple of shows we are playing this October in Ecuador.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
