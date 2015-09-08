Gwen Ewasko

Final christmas card // 2014

hand lettering holidays postcard christmas
This was the final and printed version of the christmas postcard, I stamped the edges with a gold ink pad as well for a gilded finish.

Rebound of
Christmas card 2014
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
