Aktie — Stocks, Charts, Outlook

Aktie — Stocks, Charts, Outlook
Introducing Aktie — keep track of a portfolio of stocks (listed in the U.S.): look at the raw numbers daily, with highs, lows, market values, price/earnings ratios and much more. Take a more long-term view with charts that map the last thirty days, three months, or the whole year.
Then, examine the numbers even more closely — with its unique outlook feature, Aktie will crunch the numbers forwards and backwards to calculate the numeric climate of a stock's performance.
At a glance, Aktie shows you the numbers, charts, and outlooks — all just a swipe away.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
