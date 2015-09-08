Momo Estrella

Tea shop

Momo Estrella
Momo Estrella
  • Save
Tea shop chinese logo te
Download color palette

Old personal project. More at http://www.mauricioestrella.com/logos

View all tags
Posted on Sep 8, 2015
Momo Estrella
Momo Estrella

More by Momo Estrella

View profile
    • Like