Living Twelve T-Shirt Design

Living Twelve T-Shirt Design romans genuine honor hold fast moonshiner twelve mens tshirt
Task: Design a shirt for dudes at our church that's not a dumb churchy shirt. Some sketches and final art. Based on Romans 12.

Posted on Sep 8, 2015
