Custom A

Custom A lettering type a custom
Thinking about doing a letter-a-day project to keep growing & improving. This one's a slab indirectly inspired by the iconic silhouettes of both the Bay and Golden Gate bridges, and the water that flows through them.

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
