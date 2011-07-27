🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Thank you, Bobby Roman (follow him! http://dribbble.com/bobrox ), for the invite! I'm excited to be here. :) Originally I was going to do some sort of type treatment, but ended up adding more and more onto it. This was mostly for fun, but I may revisit this again in a traditional format when I have more time.