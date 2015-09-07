Daniel Álvarez

Hearth Of The Cards

Hearth Of The Cards esports game trading cards brand logo hearthstone
Another logo created for Hearth of the Cards by Trinity Force Network.

This is not the final version, the font was changed, but personally this was my favorite.

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
