Alessandro Ribeiro

Shopping cart modal window

Alessandro Ribeiro
Alessandro Ribeiro
  • Save
Shopping cart modal window ecommerce modal cart yellow orange user interface interface ux ui
Download color palette

I thought of working with a modal, to facilitate the user. I'm really enjoying this work. Working with UI fulltime! Here I thought of a modal, to facilitate the user in their purchase.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 27, 2011
Alessandro Ribeiro
Alessandro Ribeiro

More by Alessandro Ribeiro

View profile
    • Like