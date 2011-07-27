Rogie

I love styling quotes. I'm always looking for a rad new way to express them. When it comes to picking the actual typeface for the quotation marks, its always a search. For this quote, I'm using Chino ITC Pro Black

If you love quotes, rebound this with your favorite quote typeface an an example! Should be a really nice resource for designers :)

Posted on Jul 27, 2011
