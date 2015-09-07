Derek Mohr

New Team Maxem Color Scheme

Derek Mohr
Derek Mohr
  • Save
New Team Maxem Color Scheme html5 ui development sporting goods outdoor sports team maxem web design ui design derek mohr biking sunglasses surfing css
Download color palette

Updated from the largely grayscale color palette to surfing blue colors.

http://onemohrti.me/design

88c6084badea0777c0540f2087150df6
Rebound of
Team Maxem - Coming Soon
By Derek Mohr
Derek Mohr
Derek Mohr
Developer by Day, Designer by Night

More by Derek Mohr

View profile
    • Like