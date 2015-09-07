Huawei MediaPad T1 8.0 Pro - Product Landing Page

Omar Borjas

Product landing page design and development for the Huawei MediaPad T1 8.0 Pro. The Huawei MediaPad T1 8.0 Pro is the tablet that does more of what matters most to you. Lightning fast 4G LTE speeds and incredible performance. Powerful, yet affordable. MediaPad T1 8.0 Pro is the best tablet to provide the freedom and convenience you need for your everyday life.

Posted on Sep 7, 2015
